‘Fox & Friends’ Guest ‘Terrified’ by Jane Curtin’s Joke New Year’s Resolution

Following comedian Jane Curtin’s now-viral joke on CNN about her New Year’s resolution to “make sure the Republican Party dies,” Fox & Friends invited a purported humor expert on the show to argue that it “wasn’t a joke” and that Curtin was genuinely hoping to kill members of the Republican Party.

The Saturday Night Live and Kate & Allie alum appeared live on CNN with other celebrities late Monday evening to provide joke resolutions, which included one by unpopular actress and writer Lena Dunham, who said she wanted to “to kiss more gay men on the lips consensually.” Actor Terrence Howard said he hoped to “break down the entire economic global infrastructure.”

Twitter responses to Curtin’s joke Monday night ranged from adoration to the sarcastic “stay classy, CNN” and criticisms about liberal hypocrisy. “The people tweeting how much they love Jane Curtin for saying this will be on back on Twitter by the end of the week crying about hateful rhetoric from the right,” one person wrote. “Pathetic cycle of hypocrisy every single day from these people.”

On their first morning back from holiday break, co-host of Fox & Friends Steve Doocy described the bit as a resolution “about killing Republicans,” while comedian Michael Loftus called the line “absolutely terrifying, really terrifying.”

“She meant it,” said Loftus, the former host of a conservative humor satire show and Kevin Can Wait writer. “That wasn’t a joke. That makes you glad that there’s a three-day waiting period on guns. Jane Curtin has lost it. She’s completely not funny.”

“Here’s what I think,” he continued. “This is what the left has been thinking for a long, long time: ‘It would be so much easier if there was no opposition.’ They have no message, they can’t win a debate. So it would just be easier if all the Republicans were dead and gone. It’s terrifying.”