Fox & Friends loves to hate on a Hollywood award show, and last night’s MTV Video Music Awards was no exception.

Of course with no host, there was relatively little Trump-bashing to be seen during Sunday night’s VMAs, so the show zeroed in on a couple of tame jokes from presenter Kevin Hart and a powerful display of unity with immigrants from rapper Logic.

“You had Logic, he’s a rapper, wearing a t-shirt slamming the border wall,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt said of the “F*ck the Wall” t-shirt. “And all the immigrant families were joined together when the wall goes up.”

At the end of the performance of “One Day,” during which Logic was surrounded by immigrant children wearing t-shirts that read “We are all human beings,” a curtain dramatically came down , revealing their parents behind them.

“Yes, so much courage,” commentator Ben Shapiro snarled in response.

“You know how much courage it takes to be in Los Angeles in front of a group of cheering people who hate President Trump, and shout about how terrible Trump is and how terrible the wall is?” he asked, unaware that the show was performed in New York City.

“It’s just incredible to watch all these brave and incredible individuals who earn millions of dollars selling records to millions of Americans talk about their leftist politics in front of other cheering leftists who will undoubtedly congratulate them at the after parties where they get thousands of dollars in swag,” he added, making Earhardt and Steve Doocy chuckle in agreement.

Brian Kilmeade, meanwhile, seemed disappointed that the previously apolitical Kevin Hart decided to include some light jabs at the president.

"You never know what’s going to happen at the VMAs," Hart said early in the broadcast. "I mean beefs pop off. Bad language, people run to the bathroom and send out crazy tweets. It’s basically like a typical day at the White House. In your face Trump, suck it." The comedian also told the crowd they were free to kneel during the show. “You can do whatever the hell you want. There's no old white man that can stop you,” he joked.

As the words “HART ATTACK” appeared on the screen, Shapiro blasted the comedian for “virtue signaling” to his fellow liberal elite that he too doesn’t like what President Trump is doing. He apparently had no opinions to share about Madonna’s bizarre attempt at an Aretha Franklin tribute.