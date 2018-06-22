‘Fox & Friends’ Host Brian Kilmeade Defends Family Separations: ‘These Aren’t Our Kids’

So much for “All Lives Matter.”

On Friday morning, Fox & Friends star Brian Kilmeade attempted to retrospectively justify President Trump’s policy of separating immigrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“These aren’t our kids,” the co-host of Trump’s favorite cable morning show said. “Show them compassion, but it’s not like he is doing this to the people of Idaho or, uh, or, uh, Texas. These are people from another country.”

Echoing his fellow right-wing Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s xenophobic rants about foreigners—which experts say come dangerously close to being outright white-nationalist catnip—Kilmeade invoked the straw man that critics of the Trump policy view foreign children as more valuable than American ones.

“And now people are saying that they’re more important than people in our country who are paying taxes and who have needs as well,” he said in the clip first spotted by liberal watchdog Media Matters.

Kilmeade additionally defended the policy—which the Trump administration falsely claimed didn’t exist; then boasted about it being theirs; and then claimed there was nothing the president could do about it—saying that “somebody has to deal” with the influx of migrants, and that it was meant to “send a message to the other countries.”

“It wasn’t President Trump’s idea to have everyone leave from Central and South America in June and well up at the border,” he said. “We just can’t let everybody in that wants to be here.”