‘Fox & Friends’ Host Brian Kilmeade Rushes to Spin Away Boos as Ivanka Trump Emerges for U.K. Presser

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade went into full spin mode Tuesday when presidential daughter Ivanka Trump was seemingly greeted with loud boos and jeers as she arrived for her father’s joint press conference with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.

While complaining about how President Trump’s British state visit was being covered by other networks, Kilmeade said the rest of the media just wants to focus on anti-Trump protesters and Trump’s feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“That is not what is happening,” he huffed. “That is not the focus.”

After Kilmeade noted that CNN’s Christiane Amanpour heaped praise on Trump’s visit, calling it “flawless,” the Fox & Friends crew concentrated on the live scene at 10 Downing Street as Trump officials began to emerge for the upcoming presser.

Once Ivanka and national-security advisor John Bolton emerged, co-host Steve Doocy noticed the audible boos that seemed to greet the pair, prompting Kilmeade to immediately jump in and provide cover for the president’s daughter.

“That’s not for Ivanka, it’s for John Bolton,” Kilmeade said, claiming that the national-security adviser is like a pro-wrestling “bad guy” who relishes the jeers.

“And he loves it,” the Fox host continued. “He’s pretty much looked at as the tough guy in that administration and he loves that label.”

Following Kilmeade’s scramble to assist Ivanka, his co-host Doocy went on to commend President Trump for not starting any Twitter fights on his second day in the United Kingdom.