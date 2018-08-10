‘Fox & Friends’ Host on NFL Kneeling, #AbolishICE: ‘What Is Happening to Our Country?’

One day after Fox News primetime host Laura Ingraham’s anti-immigration was endorsed by David Duke, Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt aired her own concerns about changes to the America she knows.

“We all love this country,” Earhardt said during an interview with former Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan. Recapping some of the stories the show had covered so far Friday morning, she said, “We’re reporting on people taking a knee for the national anthem, when we know people have died for this country. We’re talking about an organization that’s defending MS-13, that chops up people—not just kills them, chops them up into pieces. And we’re talking about this guy who wants to abolish ICE and is dancing for sanctuary cities, and a little girl’s life is changed forever.”

“What is happening?” Earhardt asked in despair. “What is happening to our country? Can you make sense of this?”

“This isn’t the America I grew up in,” Homan agreed. “The America that, you know, I grew up in as a child, and when America used to respect law enforcement and they were held at high esteem. America used to set the precedent, respected the president. I’m here today, and I’m not going to shut up on these issues. I’m going to keep fighting this fight.”

“Think about where we’ve come as a society,” Homan added, “and it’s scary to me as somebody who loves my country, and I respect the president.” He said, “We’ve got to wake up” with the November midterm election around the corner. “I hope the American people are paying attention to what’s happening.”

On Thursday night, Ingraham addressed her commentary about how “massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people,” leading to a situation where “in some parts of the country, it doesn’t seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore.”

She insisted those sentiments “had nothing to do with race or ethnicity, but rather a shared goal of keeping America safe and her citizens safe and prosperous.”