Fox News’ Steve Doocy has now drawn a line in the sand when it comes to President Donald Trump seeking assistance from a foreign leader in the upcoming election. We’ll see how long it will stand.

During Tuesday’s broadcast of Trump’s favorite morning talk show Fox & Friends, Doocy declared that it would be “really off-the-rails wrong” if the president offered a quid pro quo in exchange for the Ukrainian government opening an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

In the wake of a blockbuster Washington Post report that revealed Trump ordered to withhold nearly $400 million of military aid to Ukraine days before he pushed the Ukrainian president to investigate the Bidens, Doocy said that the freeze of money “doesn’t look like good timing” before offering up a defense for Trump.

“But, Fox News has confirmed that apparently the president wanted to make sure that the new president of Ukraine understood that if you are going to get this money, we really want you to end corruption before we give you that dough,” he added. “Then there are other stories out about whether or not other allies and other countries were actually kicking in as much money as they should on the world stage.”

Co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt then rallied to the president’s side, stating that they do not have a “problem with the timing” of the withholding of aid and claiming that “it’s ridiculous” for House Democrats to be discussing impeachment over this.

Doocy, meanwhile, acknowledged that there should be a scenario that they can all agree is inappropriate.

“If the president said I will give you the money but you have got to investigate Joe Biden, that is really off-the-rails wrong,” he stated. “But if it’s something else, you know it, would be nice to know what it is.”

This didn’t seem to phase his colleagues, however, as Kilmeade went on to say that the whistleblower behind the complaint surrounding the call could potentially be someone who is still upset about the 2016 election and disagrees with Trump’s policies.