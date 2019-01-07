‘Fox & Friends’: ‘Nothing Accurate’ About ‘Vice’ Portraying Cheney as ‘Satan,’ Bush as ‘Doofus’

Typically, the morning after a major award show, the crew of Fox & Friends spends several minutes complaining that it was too mean to Donald Trump. But since Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards did not contain one mention of the president, they had to find something else to be angry about. So they turned to Christian Bale.

During his acceptance speech for playing Dick Cheney in Adam McKay’s unconventional biopic Vice, the British actor talked about his new penchant for portraying “charisma-free assholes,” joking that he might play Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell next. Then he added, “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role.”

“By the way, he did make him seem like Satan, by reports,” Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade said on Monday morning’s show. “Also made Rumsfeld seem extremely evil, President Bush look like a doofus. Condoleezza Rice totally was ignored, as was Karl Rove, they didn’t say a word, evidently, in the entire movie. And Colin Powell was duped.”

Then came the punchline: “So nothing accurate about this movie,” Kilmeade continued. “But it was good enough for Christian Bale to play it and get an award for it. I don’t really know anyone who saw it, do you?”

“I didn’t see it,” Steve Doocy admitted.

“I didn’t see it,” Ainsley Earhardt repeated. “I’ve seen the commercials for it, but I’ve never watched it.”

One other person who likely has not seen Vice, which has taken in about half of its $60 million budget over its first two weeks in theaters, is Dick Cheney’s eldest daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who tweeted a nasty message at Bale after he compared her father to the devil.

“Satan probably inspired him to do this, too,” the congresswoman wrote, linking to an article about Bale’s 2008 arrest for assault that was later dismissed due to “insufficient evidence.”