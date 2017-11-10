‘Fox & Friends’ on Roy Moore: Look Over There! Another Hillary Clinton Story!

Right on cue, President Trump’s favorite cable-news show spent more time discussing Hillary Clinton than allegations of Roy Moore’s sexual misconduct with young girls.

Media Matters for America reported that Fox & Friends on Friday morning dedicated a mere 3 minutes and 48 seconds of its three-hour broadcast to The Washington Post report in which four women accused the Republican Senate nominee of having made sexual advances towards them when they were teenagers, as young as 14 years old.

The Trump-friendly gabfest dedicated next-to-zero time actually chatting about the Moore story, largely offshoring the task to D.C.-based reporter Griff Jenkins. In three separate top-of-the-hour blurbs, Fox & Friends simply focused on Trump’s equivocating statement about the “mere allegation... from many years ago.”

There was no couchable conversation among the hosts who’ve been eager to weigh in on the many sexual-misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer and Democratic mega-donor Harvey Weinstein. No mention of the prominent Republicans who’ve either called upon Moore to step aside, or, conversely, found Bible-based excuses to defend his alleged behavior.

Instead of tackling arguably the biggest political story of the day, the Friends opted for material more friendly to their most loyal viewer’s agenda: liberal college professors and, of course, Hillary Clinton.

The show devoted an six-minute entire segment to a suspended Drexel University professor’s comments on “whiteness” following Sunday’s deadly massacre at a Texas church. And, naturally, that conversation spun off into a larger conversation about “P.C. culture” on campus—a cartoonishly frequent bugaboo of Fox’s.

Additionally, the Friends dedicated at least eight minutes to Clinton over a series of segments, doubling their time spent on Roy Moore’s alleged child molestation.

The Hillary bombshell that required the most time away from covering Moore?

Conservative activist Cleta Mitchell—billed simply as “the campaign finance attorney who was on with Tucker Carlson last night”—thinks the feds should probe Clinton over her campaign’s fundraising agreement with the Democratic National Committee, revealed last week by ex-DNC chair Donna Brazile.

Mitchell’s comments to Carlson, Fox’s biggest primetime star, were used for two separate full conversations on the matter—one including noted expert Geraldo Rivera.