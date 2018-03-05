‘Fox & Friends’ Really Hated This Year’s Oscars: ‘So Much for Positivity!’

The hosts of Fox & Friends never miss an opportunity to bang on about so-called “Hollywood hypocrisy” but they truly outdid themselves Monday morning with a series of increasingly outraged segments about the 90th annual Academy Awards.

The gang’s first gripe was the “political” bent of Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue, which contained just a handful of (hilarious) jokes at the expense of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

“So much for positivity. Jimmy Kimmel is basically Chuck Schumer with a sense of humor,” Brian Kilmeade, who has his own reasons to dislike the late-night host, said after a montage of those jokes aired. He then attacked Kimmel for encouraging people to attend the Parkland students’ March for Our Lives rally later this month. “He’s basically an activist,” he added.

“You knew it was going to be political. If you are a Democrat you love it, if you’re a Republican, you probably don't watch,” Ainsley Earhardt said, before calling out Lupita Nyong’o (“from Black Panther, which, I haven’t seen that movie and heard it’s amazing”) and Kumail Nanjiani (from “the Big Six” — it’s actually called The Big Sick) for daring to refer to themselves as “Dreamers” when they presented an award together.

“A lot of people tune in because this is supposed to be one of the funniest shows of the year. And that hasn't happened for a long time,” Steve Doocy, who admitted he only made it through the first 20 minutes, added, agreeing with Matt Drudge that Trump was “funnier than Jimmy Kimmel” at Friday’s Gridiron Club dinner, during which he joked that his wife might leave him next.

Next up, the hosts attacked the Oscar audience for applauding—but not standing up—following a montage about war movies that honored U.S. troops. Meanwhile, they loved the fact that the British actor Gary Oldman—one of two accused abusers to win Sunday night—expressed gratitude for America in his speech, but were disappointed that that line was “met with silence” by the crowd.

Things only got worse later in the broadcast when they invited conservative pundit Michelle Malkin on to criticize the celebrities in attendance for wanting stricter gun laws even though the Oscars venue had armed guards and police officers stationed outside.

“Can you imagine if every American school were as protected as the Oscars event?” Malkin snarled. “They strut around in their stilettos and their orange pins virtue signaling about gun control while not only are they protected by all of these armed security at this event , a lot of them travel with personal security guards that are all armed, and they live in gated communities behind tall walls while they lecture the rest of us as racist, nativist and people who advocate for the slaughter of innocent sanctimoniously because we disagree with them and defend our own Second Amendment rights.”

“Ultimately, you go to the movies to escape reality, so if you are going to watch the movie award show, you would think that it wouldn't be political,” Doocy concluded, demonstrating a fundamental lack of understanding about what art is.