‘Fox & Friends’ ‘Stunned’ by Trump’s Loss to Pelosi on Border Wall Funding

President Trump’s most loyal Friends appeared awfully disappointed Wednesday morning by his decision not shut down the U.S. government over funding for his border wall.

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy said the Democrats had won the showdown, and Trump had lost.

He launched into a tirade saying the president “loses, and the Democrats will win everything” based on his apparent decision to compromise with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Doocy said Trump's defeat would not only risk his campaign commitment to build the wall, but also bring into question his electoral promises to curb the rest of the government's spending.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that Trump was prepared to back down from the Mexico border-wall fight in order to avoid the government shutdown.

“What a stunning turn of events,” Doocy huffed on the Fox News morning show. “It was just last week that the president was in the Oval Office with Chuck and Nancy and said, ‘I would be proud to shut down the government.’ Building the wall is worth shutting down the government.’”

The co-host continued: “And now, it’s like, you know, ‘We’re looking at other departments for the money.’’’

“If he agrees to the CR, which would continue funding the government at the current levels, he won’t get 1-point-anything for the wall, and the sky-high spending from Congress, which he ran against when he was running for president, it’s going to continue,” lamented Doocy, who was referencing the continuing resolution to fund the government and keep it open.

“He loses, and the Democrats will win everything they want,” added the Fox host.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt chimed in to try and water down the indignation from another angle: “Some are wondering, ‘Is this a win for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer or is he being the adult and trying to compromise so that the government doesn’t shut down?’”

Judging by Trump's Twitter feed, he was watching the rant unfold live as you would expect. Surprisingly, however, he seemed to agree that he had lost this skirmish:

Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren, the angry Energizer bunny known for her “final thoughts,” also appeared on the show to encourage Trump to “hold firm” on his “promise.

“His gut instincts were right last week,” she said. “If we need a government shutdown to show this country that we are serious about border enforcement and security, then a shutdown is exactly what we need.”