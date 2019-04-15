‘Fox & Friends’ Worries Pete Buttigieg Might Be the Next Obama

Fox & Friends is getting awfully worried about Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The Monday morning after his big 2020 announcement from South Bend, Indiana, the hosts lashed out at the mayor for “running against” President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” message.

“There is a myth being sold to industrial and rural communities: the myth that we can stop the clock and turn it back,” Buttigieg told potential voters in his speech over the weekend. It comes from people who think the only way to reach communities like ours is through resentment and nostalgia, selling an impossible promise of returning to a bygone era that was never as great as advertised to begin with.”

After dismissing Buttigieg as a small-town mayor who “essentially wants to be America’s mayor,” Steve Doocy expressed shock that he is now in the “top tier” of Democratic candidates according to polls and fundraising numbers.

Brian Kilmeade noted that Buttigieg seems to be getting a lot of the attention that Beto O’Rourke “thought he would get” before saying that despite a “well-written” and “well-delivered” speech, he thinks the candidate is “missing the point” on MAGA.

“‘Make America Great Again’ is not let’s go back,” Kilmeade insisted. “It’s looked at, we’re going to give attention to blue collar workers and farmers. It doesn’t mean we want to go back to a different day before there was cable television.”

“He speaks beautifully, he’s very nuanced people need to look beyond that and actually look at the policies he supports,” Jedediah Bila added. “Because everyone’s saying, ‘Oh, maybe he’s a little more moderate.’ He’s actually not. He is a hard left guy. He is a Medicare for All, Paris Climate Agreement, Green New Deal guy.”

“He just phrases that in a way that’s much more palatable, and be careful,” she continued, “because I know somebody else who did that and his name was President Barack Obama. So pay attention.”

“But he won twice,” Kilmeade warned of Obama.