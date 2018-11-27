Fox News keeps inadvertently making democratic socialism look appealing.

They’ve repeatedly expounded on the benefits of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s progressive platform and on Tuesday the network accidentally reminded viewers about the inherent “problems” with American capitalism.

During a rare segment on the closing of major GM plants across Trump country, Fox Business Network host Charles Payne expressed his concern that the company’s decision to fire workers amidst “record earnings” would turn America towards “socialism.”

Payne, who was accused of sexual misconduct by former Fox contributor Scottie Nell Hughes, went after GM for turning its back on its American customer base, saying the company “kicked them to the curb at the first sign of trouble.”

“And again, it's not like they're in dire straits,” he said. “Now, they're trying to get ahead of things, they want a big fat cash flow. But this is why, I think, capitalism in and of itself is in a lot of trouble in this country.”

“Because these companies keep posting record earnings and they keep firing people. They keep posting record earnings and they buying back billions of dollars of their own stock. The American public is going to get hip to this and my fear is that they're going to end up electing, not a Democratic Socialist, just a straight-up socialist because of these kind of shenanigans. They should have saw this coming a long time ago.”

Before Payne could make capitalism sound any worse, anchor Bill Hemmer quickly changed the subject to this week’s bounce back in the financial markets.

It was a move that mirrored how Fox News primetime handled the layoffs on Monday evening: By ignoring it entirely or pivoting away.