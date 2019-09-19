Fox Business’ Charlie Gasparino Bashes WSJ Colleagues: They ‘Couldn’t Wear My Jockstrap’

Fox Business Network senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino would very much like you to know that his colleagues at the Wall Street Journal cannot “wear his jockstrap.”

Appearing on Fox Business Network’s Cavuto: Coast to Coast on Thursday, the pugnacious reporter found it necessary to publicly call out the Wall Street Journal over their report that AT&T is exploring options to sell DirecTV, noting that Fox Business was first on the beat.

“I want to say this you know, because we broke the story. I want to say that the Wall Street Journal—the editor there who went to my wedding, Matt Murray—the reporters, who are probably good reporters, but they couldn’t wear my jockstrap as a reporter or hold it, I think hold it is the term,” he boasted.

“Uhh, where are we going?” Fox Business anchor Neil Cavuto wondered, speaking for all of us. (Also, side note, as Journal reporter Joe Flint asked: Does Gasparino wear a jockstrap to work every day?)

“Here is the thing,” Gasparino continued. “They won’t cite us breaking the story two days ago but it was my producer, Lydia Moynihan, who beat the hell out of the Wall Street Journal”and at least—I know they’re mad that 14 years ago I left them in the dust, that I went to work other places including here—but get over it! Give Lydia—you took her story!”

After his colleague suggested the Journal was holding a 14-year-old grudge against him for leaving the paper, Cavuto calmly pointed out that the newspaper is corporate partners with Fox.

“Yeah, but that’s what I’m saying,” Gasparino huffed. “You took her story. Give her credit!”

Gasparino would go on to spend the next few moments scolding the Wall Street Journal for not giving his producer due credit for breaking the AT&T-DirecTV story. Cavuto, meanwhile, reminded the Fox Biz correspondent that “we all breathe the same air.”

“Listen when they break stories—the Wall Street Journal does this—we say it,” an undeterred Gasparino replied. “Right? Don’t we?”

“I don’t know,” Cavuto mumbled as Gasparino laughed before tossing to commercial break.