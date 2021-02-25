Fox Host Attacks Chris Hayes, Says He ‘Would Have Been a Traitor’ During Revolutionary War

Fox News host Jesse Watters blasted Chris Hayes on Thursday for recent comments the MSNBC host made about Republicans and guns, claiming Hayes would have “sided with the British” during the Revolutionary War and “been a traitor.”

Earlier this week, Hayes took issue with high-profile conservatives such as Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) recently posing in front of backgrounds that contained multiple handguns and assault-style rifles. In Boebert’s case, the freshman congresswoman—who has vowed to carry her Glock with her on Capitol Hill—purposely displayed a number of firearms on a bookcase behind her during a virtual congressional call.

“Osama bin Laden, for one, liked to pose in front of a bookshelf with a gun prominently displayed,” Hayes said on Tuesday. “The Irish Republican Army would display guns in its propaganda posters and its murals. Cuban revolutionaries, they posed with guns all the time, too.”

Hayes also noted that “no single side of the spectrum has a monopoly on this aesthetic,” adding that a “movement or faction that puts images of guns, a celebration of guns front and center in its political aesthetic is a movement that’s engaging in something that we would not call the rhetoric of elected democratic politics.”

During Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News panel show The Five, co-host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery first took aim at Hayes over his remarks, saying that she looks at him with “pity” because he’s someone who “would never survive in the wild.”

Watters, however, took his criticism quite a bit further by questioning the MSNBC star’s loyalty to America.

“I have no pity on that guy,” the conservative Fox host declared. “If you look at American history, every single American president has displayed a weapon prominently in their home.”

Surmising that the majority of mid-American Democratic lawmakers also own firearms, Watters said it was “ignorant to say that just because you own a firearm makes you a terrorist”—a claim Hayes did not make in any way.

“I would say the host of MSNBC would probably have been a loyalist during the Revolutionary War,” he continued as colleague Greg Gutfeld cackled. “He would have sided with the British, he would have been a traitor and you can’t trust a guy like that.”

“It’s fine to have a weapon and display it prominently, it’s your Second Amendment and the Second Amendment shall not be infringed,” Watters concluded.