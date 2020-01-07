Fox Host Stuart Varney Slobbers Over Defense Stock Prices After Soleimani Airstrike

President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of a top Iranian general and could lead the U.S. into another misguided conflict abroad. Here’s how you can profit!

That seemed to be the overarching theme of Stuart Varney’s Fox Business Network program last Friday morning following the news that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.

Over the span of his three-hour morning show, the Fox host repeatedly basked in the explosive glow of the precision drone strike’s boost to Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin stocks.

“Nice gains,” he salivated over the defense contractors’ stock prices like a sports commentator watching back an iconic play.

“Show ’em to me, show ’em to me, please,” the Fox host giddily pleaded with his producers at another point—referring to the latest price increases—practically bouncing in his chair like a child asking for a lollipop.

Ultimately, Varney could hardly contain his glee upon noting that, should you pick up stocks in “missiles and guns and stuff like that, you could do well today.”