Fox’s Tomi Lahren Touts Straight Pride Parade Run by Far-Right Extremists

Tomi Lahren’s back with a brand new over-the-top aggrieved rant against political correctness and the liberal agenda. And hoo boy, was this one is a doozy.

In her latest “First Thoughts” video essay posted Wednesday to Fox News’ online streaming service Fox Nation, Lahren came to the defense of a group of far-right extremists who are attempting to hold a “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston later this summer.

Noting at the start that June is Gay Pride Month, Lahren insisted she has “no issue with LGBT people being proud of who they are” before snarking that she “can do without men in speedos and buttless chaps parading through the streets.”

She then pivoted to the possibility that Boston may shut down the straight pride event, claiming “straight people aren’t allowed to parade their heterosexuality for all to see.”

Highlighting that the group calls itself “Super Happy Fun America,” the Fox Nation host touted the organization’s “mission statement,” which purports to embrace straight people’s diversity and identity to “promote engagement with the community.”

Lahren, meanwhile, took issue with the backlash the event has received, claiming white men are the real victims. “Now, you wouldn’t think that would be a problem, right? Wrong,” she exclaimed. “Don’t forget, it is open season on straight white men in this country and y’all aren’t allowed to celebrate your straightness! It’s 2019—don’t you know that’s been off limits for the last ten years!”

She would go on to attack the “social-justice warriors” who mocked the parade and its organizers, sneering that it was “funny” that the “so-called loving and tolerant leftists and members of the LGBT community” demand respect for their events but demonize those they disagree with.

She concluded her tirade in standard fashion, railing against anti-conservative bias before declaring: “I’m not afraid to say it. I’m straight and proud. There, deal with it!”

Nowhere in her monologue, however, was any mention that the “Straight Pride Parade” is “a front for a far-right group founded by notorious right-wing brawler Kyle “Based Stickman” Chapman.”

As The Daily Beast reported this week, event organizer Mark Sahady is also an organizer of extremist group Resist Marxism, a group founded by Chapman, who gained fame on the far-right for attacking anti-fascists with a stick. Resist Marxism, whose members were exposed for making anti-Semitic jokes and slurs in leaked chats, has also used a white-nationalist hate group to run security during at least one event.