Tyrus Thrown Off Fox Nation’s ‘Flagship’ Show After Dispute With Co-Host Britt McHenry

One of the hosts of a Fox Nation “flagship” show was quietly removed from his perch after a complaint from his co-host, sources familiar with the circumstances told The Daily Beast.

Up until several weeks ago, former pro-wrestler Tyrus was the co-host of Un-PC, a semiweekly show he described as Fox Nation’s “flagship” program, alongside conservative pundit and ex-ESPN reporter Britt McHenry.

But following Un-PC’s April 12 episode, Tyrus mysteriously disappeared.

Two weeks later, a new episode featured former Red Eye host Tom Shillue as McHenry’s companion, with no explanation given for Tyrus’ abrupt absence. Shillue has remained in the co-pilot’s chair ever since.

Sources at Fox News said the former professional wrestler was removed from the show after a personal dispute with McHenry, who complained to the network about her co-host. The network subsequently investigated the complaint, but ultimately decided the best course of action was to break up the show’s hosts.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, a Fox News spokesperson said, “We do not comment on internal matters.”

Fox Nation never announced Tyrus’ exit from its most-hyped show, but a May 23 press release-like article from the network’s media reporter noted that the ex-wrestler has a new show called NUFFSAID, while McHenry “will continue to co-host ‘Un-PC.’” Any explicit mention of Tyrus’ departure from Un-PC was omitted.

Tyrus has, however, continued to be a prominent face of the streaming service, appearing regularly across Fox News opinion shows to offer goofy commentary and promote Fox Nation, which launched late last year.

Apart from his Fox Nation show and a regular gig as a sidekick on his pal Greg Gutfeld’s weekend talk show, Tyrus often provides commentary for other opinion shows like Outnumbered and The Five (also co-hosted by Gutfeld), and is frequently featured on The Daily Briefing, Dana Perino’s daytime news broadcast.

The ex-wrestler’s appearances on the Briefing were often accompanied by a chyron promoting Un-PC, and Perino introduced him as the host of the show as late as May 3. Since then, however, she has stopped, now only referring to him as a Fox Nation host or simply a Fox News contributor.

—With additional reporting by Andrew Kirell.