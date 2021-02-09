Fox News Admits ‘At Least Some’ Link Between Trump and Riots

In the moments after House impeachment managers wrapped up their opening arguments on Tuesday, Fox News anchors were briefly forced to concede that the connection between President Trump inciting actions and the violent insurrection is hard to dispute.

“When we saw that video,” John Roberts said, referring to the comprehensive montage of footage from the Jan. 6 riots presented by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), “we saw some of the people who were at the tip of the spear breaching the Capitol, repeating what Trump had said in his rally, ‘We will stop the steal.’” He also highlighted the moment when one of the rioters confronted a Capitol police officer by saying, “We are listening to Trump, your boss.”

“So there would seem to be at least some degree of linkage,” Roberts admitted.

Bret Baier concurred, referencing interviews with those who have been charged in the insurrection and “point back to the president’s speech” calling on them to storm the Capitol. He added, “This day, obviously looking at that video, was painful for our nation just to look back at.”

Earlier, Baier retweeted a link to the video along with the message: “This is a powerful video & a reminder of how bad it was January 6th. It will likely resonate & will surely be used again as a tool in the House managers’ arguments.”