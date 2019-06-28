Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace: Joe Biden ‘Looked Like a Wimp’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace didn’t hold back on Friday while talking about Thursday night’s Democratic primary debate, highlighting a much-discussed moment to call Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden a “wimp.”

At the end of a contentious debate exchange with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), in which the California lawmaker called him out for opposing federally mandated school busing, Biden abruptly cut himself off.

“My time’s up, I’m sorry,” the ex-veep said while attempting to defend his civil-rights record.

Speaking with fellow Fox News anchor Shepard Smith on Friday afternoon, Wallace first weighed in on the debate’s show-stealer: spiritual author Marianne Williamson.

“She’s an interesting woman,” Wallace observed. “I don’t think she’s going to be the next president of the United States. But she was more interesting than a lot of people on the for one, I would be sorry to see her go in the next debate if she’s forced out.”

Moving on to Biden, the Fox News Sunday host felt the former senator was the only one on-stage looking to “play by the rules”—and that it ultimately did not serve him well.

“You know, he went, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. My time is up,’” Wallace noted. “He looked like a wimp when he did that.”

Smith, meanwhile, said that the quote has already picked up some steam before adding that “everybody makes too much out of a first debate.”

“Absolutely,” Wallace acknowledged, adding that people generally don’t remember a first debate after a second debate. However, “I think it further weakens Biden and adds to the doubts of just how strong a frontrunner he is and whether he can go the distance in a Democratic race and against Donald Trump.”

He concluded: “There’s no question it gives a boost to Kamala Harris. She will be higher in the polls—raise a boatload of money.”