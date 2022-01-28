Fox News Anchor Spills Tea on Male Ex-Colleague’s Misogyny

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas on Friday revealed that one of her former male co-workers confided in her that he’d never “marry a fat girl” because he wanted only “hot kids.”

During Friday’s broadcast of Fox’s midday female-centric panel show Outnumbered, one segment focused on the backlash sparked by a podcast host claiming he’d leave his wife if she didn’t immediately get back into shape after childbirth.

“If my wife lets herself go after I have kids with her, I’m going to tell her, once: ‘If you don’t get your shit together,” Anthony Casasanta of the No Filter podcast exclaimed this week. “If you can’t do that, I’m out!”

After her colleagues condemned Casasanta’s body-shaming, Banderas, who has been with the network since 2005, spilled some tea on an unnamed former co-worker who allegedly made similar remarks to her.

“So I had a former male colleague, I won’t name his name because then he would be ruined forever, but guys tend to open up to me for some reason—they think I’m like a dude,” she began. “He told me that he’d only marry someone who was hot because he wants to have hot kids. He wouldn’t marry a fat girl—I’m not kidding, this actually came out of the mouth of a man to me.”

“Wow,” interjected her co-host Kayleigh McEnany, formerly the press secretary for one Donald J. Trump. She later called the unnamed man’s remarks “gross” and “shallow.”

“Because he wouldn’t want to have fat children,” Banderas concluded. “There are a lot of idiots out there!”

The longtime Fox News host did not give any further clues as to which former colleague made the comment, but, of course, the network has a long history of men behaving in an overtly sexist manner, both on-air and behind the scenes.