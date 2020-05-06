Fox News Anchor: Tara Reade Allegations ‘Drive a Stake Into Heart’ of #MeToo Movement

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum asserted on Wednesday that the sexual-assault allegations made against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by former Senate staffer Tara Reade has essentially driven “a stake into the heart” of the #MeToo movement.

Reacting to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s insistence this week that the accusation by Reade that Biden assaulted her back in 1993 is a “closed issue” and she won’t answer questions on it again, MacCallum took the speaker to task over her prior stance on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the allegations raised against him in 2018.

“I do find it very interesting to watch Nancy Pelosi say, ‘I believe him, he said it didn’t happen and I support him,’” the Fox anchor said during an appearance on Bill Hemmer Reports. “Now that kind of answer was completely unacceptable, as we all know, when it came to Brett Kavanaugh.”

Saying that this “raises a lot of important questions about the #MeToo movement,” which arose amid a number of high-profile cases of sexual misconduct by powerful men, MacCallum claimed that it “went very sadly off-track when we started getting into the territory of believing all women.”

“It should all be about due process,” she continued. “I think it drives a stake into the heart of this movement in many ways because what are they going to do now?”

MacCallum went on to say that the accusation against the former vice president “starts to neutralize” the multiple allegations of sexual-misconduct against President Donald Trump, adding: “Especially since you have a lot of people who say, ‘I believe Tara Reade but I support Joe Biden anyway.’”

MacCallum also referenced a recent poll that shows that while voters are split on whether or not they believe Biden or Reade, Democrats are still overwhelmingly willing to support Biden this election.

Fox News has devoted wall-to-wall coverage of the allegations over the past couple of weeks even while it all but ignored some of Trump’s accusers, largely devoting its airtime to calling out Democrats for hypocrisy and the mainstream media for supposedly ignoring the story.