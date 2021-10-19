Fox News Anchor Neil Cavuto Has COVID-19

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a Fox News Media spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast.

While fully vaccinated, the 61-year-old Cavuto is immunocompromised, making the breakthrough case potentially dangerous. The longtime Fox anchor has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, has survived stage 4 cancer in the form of Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and underwent triple bypass heart surgery in 2016.

Cavuto, however, considers himself fortunate following the diagnosis.

“While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well,” the Your World host said in a statement provided by a Fox News Media spokesperson. “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation.”

While some of his Fox News colleagues have cast doubt about the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines after 84-year-old Colin Powell—who was fully vaccinated but severely immunocompromised—died from COVID-19, Cavuto urged others to get the shot.

“It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did,” the statement continued. “I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you. Everyone wins, except maybe my wife, who thought I was back in the city for good for live shows. Maybe not so fast now.”

Fox Business anchor Charles Payne filled in for Cavuto on Tuesday afternoon’s broadcast of Fox News’ Your World with Neil Cavuto. Jackie DeAngelis, meanwhile, stepped in for Cavuto on his midday Fox Business show Cavuto Coast to Coast.