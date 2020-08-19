Fox News’ Brit Hume Preferred ‘Likable’ Jill Biden to ‘Angry’ Michelle Obama

Monday night on Fox News, Brit Hume was the sole dissenting voice who had anything negative to say about Michelle Obama’s Democratic National Convention speech, accusing the former first lady of distorting and exaggerating the facts in her admittedly “effective” speech.

When it came time for him to weigh in on former second lady Jill Biden’s speech on Tuesday night, he decided to draw a pointed contrast between the two women.

“I think this speech tonight by Jill Biden was tremendously effective in the sense that it didn’t have a hard, angry edge that we heard last night to a considerable extent from Michelle Obama,” Fox News’ senior political analyst said shortly after the event had wrapped up.

Aside from the fact that Obama chose to target Donald Trump’s failures directly while Biden chose to focus on her husband’s empathy, the tone of their speeches was not markedly different.

“She highlighted things about Joe Biden’s character and temperament that were touched on by others, which are real, and which members of both parties have recognized in him for a long time,” Hume added of Dr. Biden. “He is a very decent guy, he is a nice guy. He is not an unforgiving guy, and the strength that he showed in recovering from the tragedies that he’s had in his life is a meaningful quality.”

He concluded that Joe Biden’s ability to “deal with others, to make friends, to do business with political adversaries is a valuable quality as well, and that came through in her and I think she came across as very likable tonight.”

As Mediate noted, Hume came under fire in 2016 for saying after the first 2016 general election debate that Hillary Clinton looked “smug” and “not necessarily attractive.”

Last year, Hume argued on Twitter that while Trump telling a group of Democratic congresswomen of color to “go back” where they came from was “nativist, xenophobic, counterfactual, and politically stupid,” it did not “meet the standard definition of racist, a word so recklessly flung around these days that its actual meaning is being lost.”