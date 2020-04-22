Fox’s Brit Hume Says Biden Is Senile: I Have the ‘Same Kind of Memory Problems’

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume chose an unexpected tack to back up his accusations that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is senile on Tuesday night—he pointed to his own age and memory issues.

Appearing on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hume was asked to weigh in on host Tucker Carlson’s theory that Democratic Party leaders will look to replace Biden as the party’s nominee with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over fears about the former vice president’s mental acuity. (Carlson has been pushing this prediction for weeks now.)

Hume, who has repeatedly claimed that Biden is suffering from cognitive mental decline, said he thinks Democrats “have to be worried about Biden.” Pointing to recent gaffes in TV interviews, Hume asserted that the 77-year-old ex-veep is “having a hard time keeping his thoughts together and being able to say what he needs to say.”

The 76-year-old longtime Fox personality then decided to use himself as an example to make the case that Biden had lost his mental faculties.

“I have no doubt about what the problem is,” Hume continued. “I’m about the same age as he is and I experience the same kind of memory problems he does. I think he’s senile and I don’t think there can be much doubt about it.”

The Fox News analyst said “it’s not necessarily crippling but it doesn’t help,” insisting that Biden is President Donald Trump’s “best hope” of getting re-elected due to concerns over Biden’s mental fitness.

“I think Donald Trump will have an uphill struggle,” he added. “Biden might save him by being Biden.”