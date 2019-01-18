White House officials are not denying the new report from BuzzFeed News that claims President Donald Trump instructed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress on his behalf. And now, Fox News host Chris Wallace is admitting that if the story is true, it could well lead to the president’s impeachment.

Speaking to Fox host Sandra Smith ahead of this weekend’s Fox News Sunday , Wallace said he doesn’t have the “slightest clue” whether the report is accurate or not and would take it with a “giant block of salt.”

But on the other hand, he added, “If it’s true, it’s very disturbing.” He explained that “subornation of perjury” or “inducing someone to commit perjury,” which is what Cohen has asserted Trump did, “is a crime and it’s the kind of thing that could get you impeached.”

“If it’s true, with a giant I.F., it’s a big deal,” Wallace concluded. “If it’s not true, it’s a big deal because it’s going to make the press look really stupid.”

So far, President Trump himself has not denied that he told Cohen to lie to Congress about his Trump Tower deal. Only his lawyer Rudy Giuliani has issued a straightforward denial, saying in a statement on Friday, “Any suggestion–from any source–that the President counseled Michael Cohen to lie is categorically false.”