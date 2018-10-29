Fox News Commentator Says Migrants Are Carrying Smallpox, a Disease Eradicated in 1980

As immigration opponents continue to froth over the caravan making its way from Central America toward the United States, some are floating the idea that asylum-seekers will bring disease with them—including a disease that was wiped out nearly 40 years ago.

The right-wing magazine The New American ran a story over the weekend headlined: “Will Migrant Caravan Kill Your Child—With Disease?”

And David Ward, described as a former ICE agent, appeared on Fox News on Monday and said the caravan is a public health threat.

“We have these individuals coming in from all over the world that have some of the most extreme medical care in the world,” Ward said. “And they're coming in with diseases such as smallpox and leprosy and TB [tuberculosis] that are going to infect our people in the United States.”

It's next to impossible for the migrants to have smallpox, the last known case of which was seen in Somalia in 1977. The uncurable disease, characterized by painful pustules that erupt on skin and internal organs, was declared eradicated in 1980 after an aggressive worldwide vaccination campaign. The only remains of it (as far as public health officials are aware) are in Russia and an undisclosed U.S. lab controlled by the Centers for Disease Control.

Could smallpox come back? Some researchers have looked at the virus’s potential replication and dissemination as a bioterror weapon. One Canadian researcher sparking controversy by publishing a paper in PLOS One that claimed to have replicated the disease by ordering DNA fragments through the Internet, stitching them together, and creating horsepox, a variant that doesn’t affect humans.

But the chance of migrants carrying smallpox over the border, without the involvement of state-sponsored terrorism, is practically zero.

Ward's concerns about leprosy and tuberculosis are more plausible but still no reason for panic. The World Health Organization declared leprosy “eliminated as a public health problem” in 2000, though some pockets—most notably in India and Brazil—remain. Central America has reported scattered cases in the years since then.

Tuberculosis is a worldwide public health issue, but already exists in the U.S. and is treatable by antibiotics, according to the World Health Organization.

Ward’s comments were hardly the first time that commentators have used fear-mongering about disease to rail against immigrants and refugees. In 2014, conservatives launched a campaign to portray Latino immigrants as Ebola carriers, even though there have been noreported cases of Ebola among migrants or people of Latin American origin entering the United States.

At the time, Sen. Thom Tillis (R.-NC) said in a debate that the U.S. risked being exposed to Ebola without a secure border with Mexico. Sen. Rand Paul (R.—KY) echoed these false concerns in 2016.