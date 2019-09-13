Fox News Contributor: Beto O’Rourke Can’t ‘Take My Girl,’ How’s He ‘Going to Take My Guns?’

Reacting to Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s declaration to confiscate assault-style weapons like the AR-15, Fox News contributor Johnny “Joey” Jones on Friday essentially called the former Texas congressman a beta soy boy or whatever.

During Thursday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate, O’Rourke reiterated his support for an assault-weapons buyback program in the wake of recent mass shootings. “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” he exclaimed. “We’re not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore.”

O’Rourke’s remarks got a lot of play on President Trump’s favorite morning show Fox & Friends on Friday. Bringing on Jones at one point, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked the ex-Marine for his thoughts on O’Rourke’s proposal to ban certain weapons.

“No, you won’t, Beto,” Jones replied. “No, you won’t. You couldn’t take my girl and you haven’t earned my respect. How are you going to take my guns? That’s my response there.”

Jones’ insult of O'Rourke comes the morning after a Texas lawmaker told the presidential hopeful that “my AR is ready for you,” a tweet that was later taken down for violating Twitter’s standards on threats of violence.

After his 4chan-like attack on O’Rourke, Jones went on to say there are no current pieces of legislation in Congress that would actually stem gun violence because “guns used in places like Chicago” are “already owned and used illegally.”

“And so this is a red herring,” Jones added. “It’s an emotional talking point the Democrats are using and to an extent it’s working.”

Jones further noted that there is no need to pass “universal background checks” because the government is “so inept at doing its own job” that firearms dealers will just hand over weapons while the government processes the background checks. (The Odessa shooter, meanwhile, did not pass a federal check.)

“That’s the type of system we have in place,” he declared. “And that’s how bad the government is at enacting it. By all means, let’s pass legislation that’s tremendously more burdensome and that much harder to enforce.”

Kilmeade would go on to credit the president for signing the Fix NICS Act that improved current background checks and banned bump stocks, prompting Jones to agree with these specific moves. The military veteran then proposed another idea.

“The second thing I would do is I would love to have law enforcement in every city in this country have the ability to throw the book at people that commit gun crime instead of using things like their ethnic background or low income as reasons for them not to go to jail,” Jones opined. “Those things are things we can fix through other programs. People that are of a certain race should never be targeted. But to use that as a reason to not put someone in jail who has used a gun in a crime makes no sense.”