Conservatives Insinuate Rep. Omar Minimized 9/11 in Speech to Muslim Civil Rights Group

Fox & Friends and Republicans in Congress attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar this week after comments the Minnesota Democrat made last month began circulating online on Monday.

At a March fundraiser for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Los Angeles, Omar said, in part, that “CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.” Conservatives interpreted Omar’s comments as minimizing the terrorist attack.

On Wednesday, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade questioned if the Somali-American is “an American first.” Then he proceeded to lecture her about her religious faith. “As a Muslim-American, you should be more outraged because they sullied your religion,” he said. “In the name of religion they killed Americans and still do it on a daily basis.”

A day earlier, the chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel called Omar “anti-American.”

“Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives to Islamic terrorists on 9/11, yet Omar diminishes it as: ‘Some people did something,’” she said. “Democrat leaders need to condemn her brazen display of disrespect.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), meanwhile, called the comments “unbelievable.”

“First member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as 'some people who did something,’” Crenshaw wrote.

Omar’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Omar, the first of two Muslim women to serve in Congress, has been attacked by the right long before her CAIR comments.

Last month, Fox host Jeanine Pirro went on an Islamophobic rant, attacking the congresswoman for wearing a hijab.“Omar wears a hijab. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Last week, a Trump supporter was arrested for allegedly threatening to assassinate her. The West Virginia GOP came under fire last month after setting up a display in its capitol rotunda with a meme that showed planes crashing into the World Trade Center that said “‘Never Forget’—You Said.” Below it, a photo of the congresswoman read “I am proof—you have forgotten. In February, federal prosecutors said a right-wing extremist put her name on a hit list of Democrats.