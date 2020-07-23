Fox News Doctor Fawns Over ‘Extremely Sharp’ Trump: Our ‘Interview Was a Cognitive Test’

The morning after his interview with President Donald Trump which featured the president bizarrely playing out the cognitive test he purportedly aced, Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel gushed over Trump’s “great” memory and how “extremely sharp” the president is.

Speaking to Siegel on Wednesday, Trump once again boasted about his “perfect mark” on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is administered to judge whether a patient is suffering dementia or cognitive decline.

At one point, Trump attempted to prove how difficult the test’s questions are by reenacting the memory recall portion.

“And then, 10 minutes, 15 minutes later, remember the first question, not the first but the tenth question? Give us that again,” Trump exclaimed. “And you go ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ If you get it in order, you get extra points!”

“They say, ‘That is amazing. How did you do that?” he added. “I do it because I have, like, a good memory. Because I’m cognitively there.”

While the president appeared to be confused about when he took the test—simultaneously claiming it was “less than a year ago” and that former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, who left in 2018, set it up—Siegel applauded the president for remembering five words.

“In a sense, that interview was a cognitive test,” Siegel said on Thursday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends, the president’s favorite morning show. “As you know, he is extremely sharp on every second.”

“And he did a test on TV where he basically, you know, went through how great his memory is,” he added. “He talked about Putin, he talked about Chairman Xi. He said whatever you think of them, they are extremely sharp, and we need a leader that has that level of awareness and sharpness.”

In recent weeks, the president has devoted an inordinate amount of time boasting about “acing” the MoCA, demanding that former Vice President Joe Biden also take the cognitive test that Trump apparently last took more than two years ago. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, meanwhile, pointed out to Trump that the exam’s questions are meant to test cognitive impairment and are fairly easy.

“They have a picture and it says ‘What’s that?’ and it’s an elephant,” Wallace told the president in Sunday’s interview.