Fox News Fired Him for Calling Kavanaugh Accusers ‘Skanks.’ Now He’s Airing the Network’s Gossip.

After an unhinged Twitter tirade last Thursday, in which Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson called Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual-assault accusers “lying skanks,” the right-wing network fired him almost immediately.

“Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement. “His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of Fox News.”

Just a few days later, Jackson re-emerged on Monday, sitting down with fellow pro-Trump radio host Joe Piscopo, and hitting back against his former employer.

“Fox is dumb,” Jackson said in the radio interview, first spotted by Mediaite. Jackson had frequently appeared on the network over the past several years, largely providing his pro-Trump commentary and occasionally co-hosting talk shows like Outnumbered.

“I’ll just give you some inside baseball,” Jackson told Piscopo. “I could have said something to save my job. Fox was like ‘Yeah you want to say this or do that’? Hell no!”

He further lamented: “I could still have a job at Fox, if I wanted to say the right thing.”

Jackson said he felt compelled to fire off the sexist tweets last Thursday after the “nonsense” he witnessed during Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony before the Senate judiciary committee.

“Lying skanks are what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more,” Jackson wrote in one of those Thursday tweets, adding that “leftist women are skanky for the most part.”

He called out Ford specifically in another, declaring that the “academic problems” she said stemmed from the alleged sexual assault were just the result of “her PROMISCUITY!”

“Dang girl, stop opening your legs and OPEN A BOOK!” the conservative firebrand tweeted.

“There is not a conservative woman I know who would accuse a man of doing what Kavanaugh did they say this woman—this vermon is doing,” Jackson angrily told Piscopo, defending the tweets that got him fired.

“So I called her what she is.”

After Piscopo asked Jackson whether Fox News was simply afraid to give him his own show because he is an “edgy black man,” the ex-Fox contributor ranted against what he views as the network’s hypocrisy in firing him for “reprehensible” words.

“Ed Henry was hanging out with strippers while he was married,” Jackson said about the former network’s chief White House correspondent who took a leave of absence and a demotion after it was revealed in 2016 that he had an extramarital affair with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.(Jackson also falsely claimed Henry had his own show on the network. He did not.)

Jackson additionally singled out Fox News host Jesse Watters, whose wife filed for divorce earlier this year amid reports that the conservative host, beloved by President Trump, had an affair with a colleague. Watters currently co-hosts The Five along with his own weekend show, titled Watters’ World.

“Jesse Watters, who just recently divorced his wife, or is in the process, and he’s hanging out with some young chick that he did,” Jackson said.

“If that’s what Fox decides they want to have on, congratulations to them.”