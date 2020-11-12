Fox News host Greg Gutfeld has officially decided that America is going to “have two presidents” from now on.

Unlike some of his more unhinged colleagues, Gutfeld, whose Twitter replies President Donald Trump spent all morning retweeting appears to acknowledge the fact that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. But that hasn’t stopped him from arguing that the current president should do everything he can to keep his vice grip on the GOP intact, up to and including running again in 2024.

“Assuming that the recounts don’t work and legal stuff doesn’t work,” Gutfeld said on Thursday, “I think the Trump voters, the people behind him, the 70 million, they won either way. They may feel like they haven’t won right now, but you have to understand, you don’t really love somebody until they go away. And then when they come back, you love them even more.”

“And I think that’s what’s going to happen here,” he continued. Unlike President Barack Obama, Gutfeld said Trump isn’t going to “disappear” and will remain the “titular head” of the Republican Party.

“So we’re going to have a hell of a lot of fun,” Gutfeld giddily added. “We’re going to have two presidents.”

His partner-in-crime Jesse Watters filled in the punchline with “Kamala and Trump” as the gang on The Five uproariously laughed.