Fox News host Greg Gutfeld absolutely melted down on Tuesday after drawing the ire of several of his colleagues for his reaction to the news that Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd. One colleague wondered aloud whether Gutfeld was “off his meds,” setting off an on-air implosion.

Immediately after a Minneapolis jury handed down its guilty verdict, which included a second-degree murder charge for the former police officer, Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro—appearing on panel show The Five—declared that she wholeheartedly supported the jury’s decision. (Yes, really.)

“Clearly the verdict is supported by the facts,” the conservative host declared, adding: “Make no mistake, the facts are solid on this verdict, this verdict will be held on appeal but right now what people need to understand is that the American justice system works. It works, people believe in lady justice and you can give it a chance, it can work.”

While Pirro’s opinion may seem surprising to many, considering her extremely pro-police stance, she has said from the time of Floyd’s death that the “facts are clear” that Chauvin “does not deserve to be free.”

Gutfeld, of course, did not see things nearly the same way.

“I’m glad that he was found guilty on all charges, even if he might not be guilty of all charges, I am glad that he is guilty of all charges because I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames,” he said, eliciting groans from the other Five co-hosts.

“I’m at least being honest,” a defensive Gutfeld shot back. “My neighborhood was looted. I don’t ever want to go through that again!”

After Pirro chastised Gutfeld, insisting that we “do not sacrifice individuals for the sake of how people feel,” the broadcast turned to Fox News analyst Ted Williams, a former homicide detective, who laid out the merits of the case.

“I heard Greg a few minutes ago, and I gotta tell you, I don’t know—Greg is off his meds if he believes that there was not evidence,” Williams exclaimed, causing Gutfeld to absolutely lose it, shouting: “Excuse me?! What did you say?! What did you say?! Excuse me?!”

“If you do not believe that there was evidence to support these charges, I’ve got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you,” Williams retorted, prompting Gutfeld to deny he ever suggested as much.

“That’s not what I said,” the Fox host repeatedly insisted, only for Williams to fire back: “Let me finish!”