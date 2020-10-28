Fox News Host Ponders ‘Preemptive Impeachment’ for Biden ‘in Case He Wins’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld floated the idea on Wednesday afternoon of Republicans starting a “preemptive impeachment” against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, claiming they could get it going “tomorrow” just “in case he wins” the election.

During a discussion on Fox News panel show The Five about assertions made by Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski that Joe Biden was involved in his son’s Chinese business dealings—a claim several news outlets have reported is not supported by documents provided by Bobulinski—Gutfeld suggested impeachment should be immediately on the table.

“This is what I warned about during the impeachment, if you lower the bar so much and if you create this simple threshold for impeachment, then you have to apply that universally to both sides,” Five co-host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery noted. “If Tony Bobulinski is saying Hunter Biden knew about all of this, if any of that is minutely proven and Joe Biden took a dime from any of that, then why wouldn’t you, if you are using the same threshold and the same standard, why would you not impeach Joe Biden?”

After Kennedy said this is why the “entire script will inconveniently flip” on the issue of impeachment, Gutfeld took that thought and ran with it.

“Yes, impeachment is contagious,” he said to liberal co-host Juan Williams. “Juan, why don’t the Republicans start preemptive impeachment on Joe Biden, in case he wins? They could start it tomorrow, what do you think?”

Impeaching Biden now would seem to be a fool’s errand, of course. Currently, Democrats hold the majority in the House of Representatives and are projected to expand their seats in this coming election, meaning they would almost certainly not be able to pass an impeachment resolution.

Williams, meanwhile, laughed off Gutfeld’s suggestion, saying it would make a “great show” in “primetime” before dismissing the idea—and Bobulinski—entirely.

“For me, the bottom line here is conspiracy theories are very entertaining, including impossible impeachment hearing before the man’s elected,” Williams exclaimed. “But I would say, how credible is this guy? I mean, I just don’t know.”

The progressive Fox News pundit would go on and highlight that the Wall Street Journal’s news division passed on Bobulinski’s story initially as the documents he provided didn’t hold up to his claims, adding that he “just isn’t credible.”

Gutfeld, once one of Fox News’ loudest Trump skeptics, has recently transformed into one of the most sycophantic Trump supporters at the network. Besides doing a one-eighty on Trump’s “very fine people” defense of the Charlottesville violence, Gutfeld also claimed that the president got sick with coronavirus “for us.”