Fox News Host Slams Fox Poll Showing Most Americans Approve Impeachment

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on Thursday blasted his network’s most recent poll finding a majority of registered voters want President Donald Trump impeached and removed from office over the Ukraine scandal, claiming it was unfairly biased towards Democrats and that “these polls have been known to be wrong.”

During a panel discussion on Fox News’ The Five focused on Trump’s Thursday night campaign rally in Minnesota and whether he can possibly flip the Democratic stronghold, liberal co-host Juan Williams noted that most polls show the president losing to his potential Democratic opponents before bringing up Fox’s finding that 51 percent of registered voters are in favor of impeachment.

“I’ve been seeing this poll everywhere and I know it’s a Fox News poll but we got to point out that it’s weighted toward Democrats,” Gutfeld declared. “From what I’ve seen, it’s 48 percent Democrats, 40 percent Republicans, 12 percent other. So it’s weighted for that.”

The Fox News personality went on to say that the poll was taken at a time when there’s a “fever pitch of media coverage about a single topic,” suggested that such results are to be expected.

“You’ve got all the Democrats, plus or minus 3 percent, saying they want him out,” he added. “That’s not a big finding. That’s not a surprise. In a month or so when all this stuff fades, let’s see where it is now.”

According to the Fox News poll, 51 percent of registered voters would like to see Trump impeached and removed. While it found 85 percent of Democrats want the president out, it also shows 13 percent of Republicans would like Trump removed and 39 percent of independents.

“We have to remind ourselves how many Democrats and how many Republicans are in this poll and these polls have been known to be wrong,” Gutfeld continued. “Sorry for bringing it up. But if you’re going to put it on the table at The Five we get to respond.”

Williams, meanwhile, noted that more people self-identify as Democrats than Republicans in the country and that’s why the poll is weighted that way. This prompted conservative co-host Katie Pavlich to say that they don’t live in the states needed to win the electoral college, suggesting they are mostly in California and New York.

The poll, however, showed that in swing counties where Trump and Hillary Clinton were within 10 points of each other in 2016, support for impeachment increased to 52 percent.

Gutfeld’s criticism of his own network’s poll comes as other Fox News on-air personalities have attempted to spin the results as either not significant or a positive for Trump. While some have suggested “misinformation” is skewing the polls, others have expressed doubt about the findings.