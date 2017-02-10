Fox News Host Howard Kurtz Hammered for Saying Gun Talk Can Wait

For the second time in 15 months, we have endured our worst mass shooting in U.S. history. And Fox News host Howard Kurtz just isn’t ready to talk about guns yet.

The MediaBuzz host—and former Daily Beast media columnist—tweeted a plea for Democrats to wait one day before “plunging” into the gun control debate:

Two hours later, that tweet has only 100 retweets but more than 4,500 responses, many from those who are fed up with the “too soon” rhetoric that follows each of these events:

Kurtz subsequently acknowledged the “pushback,” but then proceeded to say that since the Republican-controlled Congress will not pass any gun control legislation that there is no point in pressuring them to do so:

Among the Democrats who refused to wait until “passions cool” were Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who said it a statement that “it’s time for Congress to get off its ass and do something” and Rep. Seth Moulton who said he would not be joining his colleagues for a moment of silence because “that just becomes an excuse for inaction.” He also had a special message for House Speaker Paul Ryan:

In his initial statement, President Donald Trump called the shooting an “act of pure evil” but did not mention the role of guns.