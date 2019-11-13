Fox News Host: ‘If You Love Something, Do You Let Someone Pee on It?’

During a Tuesday afternoon Fox News discussion on the San Francisco district attorney vowing not to prosecute quality of life crimes amid a growing homelessness issue in the city, Fox News host Jesse Watters turned to his colleagues to ask a very serious question.

“If you love something, do you let someone pee on it?”

Over the past few months, Fox News has devoted countless segments to depicting Democratic-led cities like Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles as “liberal wastelands” full of homeless drug-addicted “zombies.” Much of the coverage has focused on public urination and defecation. Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News’ roundtable show The Five gave us yet another one of these segments.

Noting that Chesa Boudin was recently elected district attorney of San Francisco by promising to pursue criminal justice reform and not prosecute minor public decency crimes, liberal co-host Juan Williams expressed sympathy for the homeless, who are often the targets of vagrancy laws.

“We all know how to find a bathroom,” Williams said. “But if you are homeless, where are you supposed to go to the bathroom? You are not homeless by choice.”

“Yes, you are! Some of them are,” fellow co-host Greg Gutfeld chimed in.

Watters then called on San Francisco residents to form their own version of the Tea Party—but instead call it the Pee Party.

“Every day when the D.A. walks into his office, there needs to be a bunch of patriots just peeing on the sidewalk in front of him,” Watters exclaimed. “Until he’s forced to arrest them! They will be like the Samuel Adamses of public urination.”

Turning to Williams and telling him “to be normal for a second,” the conservative host continued with his rant.

“If you love something, do you let someone pee on it?” Watters wondered aloud. “Of course you don’t! You protect that something you love from someone peeing on something, OK?”

“What?” Williams replied, clearly taken aback.

The one-time Bill O’Reilly protege then insisted that “you obviously let someone pee on” something you hate.

Pointing out that Boudin’s parents are anti-war radicals who were sent to prison, Watters claimed Boudin “really hates the city” and is trying to “destroy” it.

“His parents were domestic terrorists, they got locked up, and he was raised by domestic terrorists,” he concluded. “It makes perfect sense. And now his job is to destroy an American city. He is a socialist, he wants to run everybody out of San Francisco and rebuild it as a socialist utopia. That is what is going on.”