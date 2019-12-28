Fox News Host Apologizes for Calling CBC’s ‘Home Alone 2’ Edit ‘Censorship’

Fox News host Katie Pavlich on Friday walked back her assertion that the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s cut of Donald Trump’s Home Alone 2 cameo was “censorship,” noting that the edit took place years before Trump actually became president.

During Thursday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends, Pavlich took issue with the CBC axing Trump’s seven-second scene from their airings. After fellow co-host Ed Henry called it “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Pavlich groused that it was “also censorship.”

Hours later, Trump tweeted out a link to an article recapping Pavlich’s comments while adding: “The movie will never be the same! (just kidding).” The president also suggested the Canadian prime minister was behind the edit.

At the end of Friday’s edition of Fox News chatfest The Five, Pavlich—serving as one of the hosts—took a moment to issue something of a mea culpa. After co-host Dana Perino noted that the CBC insisted the film wasn’t edited for political purposes, which guest host Michael Loftus called a “lie,” Pavlich addressed her previous remarks.

“I have to issue a correction,” the conservative Fox host stated. “Because apparently this edit happened in 2014.”

“I was saying it would have been censorship if they did it now,” she added. “Because it would have been political. But it happened before he was president. So I apologize for that. However, it is still stupid.”

Pavlich’s correction comes on the heels of Fox running full boar with this “controversy” for two days now, even though it was revealed almost immediately that the CBC edited eight minutes of the film back in 2014 to make room for commercials. Fox Business anchor Charles Payne, for example, said Canada had “Trump Derangement Syndrome before everyone else” while his producers played “womp womp” sound effects to mock a Fox reporter for pushing back on that narrative.