Fox News Host Mark Levin Melts Down at ‘Bonehead’ Matt Gaetz

Longtime Fox News host Mark Levin has a knack for losing his cool at a moment’s notice. And during his Tuesday evening radio show, he did just that, except his ire wasn’t focused on the usual “Marxist” suspects.

Instead, Levin tore into Republicans seeking to derail Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from becoming House speaker after the GOP won back the lower chamber by a slight margin in early November.

The Fox News weekend host called the cast of five hardcore conservatives, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), “boneheads” for objecting to McCarthy’s likely appointment, “playing right into the hands” of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) along with moderate Republicans.

“Who are these five boneheads?” Levin exclaimed. “How can they be so stupid?”

Raising his voice to the point of yelling, the talk-radio vet host began individually naming the Republican transgressors and ridiculing them. Beginning with Gaetz, Levin asserted the MAGA star was a “very clever debater” who is “utterly useless!” Next was the far-right Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), whom Levin billed as a “phony conservative” before declaring Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) to be a “moron.”

The congressional offices of Biggs, Gaetz, and Good did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment on Wednesday.

After he briefly name-checked Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) and Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Levin returned to bashing the “gang of five saboteurs” as a whole. (Notably, Norman and Rosendale haven’t voiced a firm “no” to McCarthy yet, but have made clear their opposition.)

“They know they have no plan B. They know they have no plan at all! The other conservatives in the Freedom Caucus and House where they have finally figured this out, but what’s what these five knuckleheads?” he said. “They’re playing right into the hands of the Democrats, right into the hands of the establishment Republicans, right into the hands of the media!”

As it sits, McCarthy won the nomination within the House Republican conference but still faces a dreaded floor vote, where he’ll need 218 votes to secure the gavel, leaving zero room for more than three GOP defectors.