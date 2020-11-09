In an unprecedented move on Monday afternoon, Fox News cut away from a press conference that White House Press Secretary was holding—likely illegally given her government role—on behalf of the Trump campaign.

As McEnany baselessly accused Democrats of actively stealing the 2020 presidential election from President Trump, host Neil Cavuto interrupted the event to tell Fox viewers what was actually going on.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, I just think we have to be very clear,” he said, talking over her. “She’s charging that the other side is ‘welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this.”

“Maybe they do have something else to back that up,” he added, “but that’s an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating.” If McEnany did provide proof, Cavuto told viewers that his show would return to her press conference, but of course she never did.

“Not so fast,” he added.

Cavuto has been one of the few Fox News hosts to challenge President Trump’s lies, especially over the past several months. Back in May, he warned viewers not to take hydroxychloroquine on the president’s recommendation, saying, “I cannot stress that enough. This. Will. Kill. You.”

Two months later, he interrupted a speech that Trump was making to fact-check some false claims he was making about President Barack Obama’s record. And he also grilled Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on what he described as her “reckless” plan to reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In return, President Trump has repeatedly tweeted about Cavuto’s “very bad ratings” and suggested that Fox News should fire him.