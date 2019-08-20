Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner swiftly brushed aside a Republican congressman’s inflammatory comments about Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Tuesday, briefly expressing shock when Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) said Tlaib “hates Jews more than she likes her grandmother” before ultimately moving on.

Green, who was part of a group of lawmakers who recently traveled to Israel, appeared on Fox News’ Outnumbered Overtime to discuss Israel’s controversial decision to bar Reps. Tlaib and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from entering the country.

Reacting to the two Muslim congresswomen’s recent press conference denouncing the travel restrictions, Green claimed everything they said in the presser was an “absolute lie” before taking aim at Tlaib, who cried while talking about her Palestinian grandmother.

“This grandmother visit and the tears,” he groused. “She hadn’t visited her grandmother for 13 years prior to this. If she really wanted to go see her grandmother, she would have gone.”

Noting that Tlaib refused Israel’s offer for her to specifically see her grandmother, Green then added: “Obviously she hates Jews more than she likes her grandmother. Obviously.”

“Oh my goodness,” Faulkner uttered, apparently taken aback.

Instead of addressing the Tennessee lawmaker’s incendiary remarks, the Fox News anchor went right back to her set of questions she wanted to ask Green, which centered around Muslims serving in Israel’s Knesset and Tlaib’s dismissal of criticism of the group that was set to sponsor her Israel trip.

The Fox anchor, meanwhile, never circled back to Green’s comments, letting the incendiary accusation sit without any pushback.

The Tennessee congressman’s remarks come on the heels of President Trump saying he doesn’t “buy” Tlaib’s tears, claiming he’s “watched her violence, craziness and, most importantly, WORDS, for far too long” while also accusing her of hating “all Jewish people.”