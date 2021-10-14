Fox News Host: Native Americans Are Alcoholics Hooked on the Government

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy asserted on Wednesday night that Native Americans’ struggles have “everything to do with government dependency” and “alcoholism.”

Her colleague Jesse Watters, meanwhile, groused that liberals are just trying to “make them out to be victims” and will attempt to “send more slush funds to the reservations.”

Appearing on Fox News Primetime alongside her husband, Sean Duffy, a fellow cast member on MTV’s The Real World, Campos-Duffy initially took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris for saying America should face its “shameful past” while recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The vice president also said European explorers such as Christopher Columbus “ushered in a wave of devastation for tribal nations, perpetrating violence, stealing land, and spreading disease.”

“Christopher Columbus, by the way, is the first victim of cancel culture,” Campos-Duffy grumbled, adding that Native Americans “were just as brutal” as Columbus and other European colonizers.

“We know they actually had slaves, including African-American slaves, they conquered tribes after Columbus,” the conservative Fox News personality continued. “If we are going to apply modern-day standards, we have to apply it on both sides.”

After Watters agreed that there were “an incredible amount of atrocities” committed by tribal nations, Campos-Duffy’s spouse argued that liberals need to judge Native Americans by their past as well.

“They burned villages, raped women, seized children, took the people they defeated, took their land, scalped people,” the ex-Republican congressman said. “It was a horrible time all across the globe. But they want to apply the ‘woke’ standard that they have today on Christopher Columbus, but nobody else in the world!”

Duffy also alleged that criticizing Columbus was part of a liberal plot to “get the American people to actually hate our founding” so that they “can seep in their socialism and remake this country into something of a Venezuelan failed state.”

Campos-Duffy had one more thing to add.

“And the lie isn’t just about our past,” the Fox & Friends Weekend host stated. “The real lie is with conditions for Native Americans right now. The conditions from Native Americans have everything to do with government dependency, cycles of poverty and alcoholism, and family breakdowns, and these are things that the Democrats don’t want to talk about.”

Besides brushing the Native American community with a broad stereotypical brush—excusing it by saying she and her spouse have tribal family members—Campos-Duffy also claimed Democrats are telling Native Americans that “all the things you’re experiencing has to do with white people and racism in the past.”

“No, it has to do with government policies as well,” she continued.

“Yeah, they’re just going to try to send more slush funds to the reservations, and make them out to be victims, and then have them keep voting for Democrats,” Watters smirked.