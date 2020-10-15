Fox Host: Dems’ Embrace of Black Lives Matter Is Setting Us Up for Tyranny

Fox News host Will Cain asserted on Thursday morning that the Democratic Party is laying the groundwork for the United States to be taken over by a tyrant because they’ve been sympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement and pressed Amy Coney Barrett on policy issues during her Supreme Court confirmation.

Cain, a Fox & Friends Weekend host, appeared on Fox & Friends Thursday morning to weigh in on Republican concerns that Democrats will expand the Supreme Court if they win the Senate and White House this election.

“Democrats don’t want to answer it,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said, asking Cain: “Why is it important for Republicans to face it?”

After claiming that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has made a “tactic admission” that the Democrats will pack the court if Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court, Cain went on to say that what makes the U.S. great is “its ideas” and “process.”

“That’s more important than the outcomes in this country,” he added. “We made this great play we played this play in 1776 by staying true to our ideals. Staying true to our processes.”

The former ESPN pundit insisted that it was the longtime dedication to process that “would protect us from a tyrant” before saying the rise of social-justice movements have opene the door to tyranny.

“I want you to think about what the Democratic Party has embraced over the last couple of years by embracing Black Lives Matter they rejected some of those ideals like individualism and merit, openly,” Cain exclaimed. “Anybody that doubts that look at what Black Lives Matter espouses. We are rejecting our founding ideals.”

He also claimed that the Democrats have rejected concepts such as “due process and constitutionalism,” pointing to Senate Democrats pressing Barrett on her views on the Affordable Care Act and abortion.

“You just got a three-day course in how the left finds their policies more important than constitutional procedure,” Cain declared. “And when we see that court-packing is yet another rejection of that process, Brian, we are rejecting, at least the Democratic Party is, not just our founding ideals but our processes.”

“What comes next? Why is this so important? What comes next? Brian, this sets us up for a tyrant to come along and take advantage of all of this rejection. Rejection of our ideas, rejection of our processes, no protection when the tyrant comes,” he concluded.