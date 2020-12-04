Fox News’ Juan Williams Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fox News host Juan Williams has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine, The Daily Beast has confirmed. Williams had filmed alongside his co-hosts on The Five as recently as Wednesday.

“I’m not great but I’m not dying or anything. I’m worried about myself and my family. My wife doesn’t want me to come back to the house right now. On lots of levels it’s concerning,” Williams told The Daily Beast.

“It’s one of those things that they have wanted that show back together and some anchors are working from home but they wanted us back,” he said.

“I’m just worried about my health and my family at this juncture. You have to guard against vagrant dark thoughts.”