Fox News Pundit Brit Hume: Joe Biden Is ‘Senile’ but Could Still Beat Trump in Debate

Fox News’ senior political analyst Brit Hume had a hell of a take ahead of the first general election debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday night.

Speaking to Tucker Carlson, Hume predicted that Trump will “do his best to try to get Biden off his game and rattle him and hope that the confusion that senile people often experience will come into play.”

“But I don’t think that can be counted on,” Hume, who filled in for debate moderator Chris Wallace as host of the “straight news” program Fox News Sunday this past weekend, continued. “And I’m not sure it was at all wise for the president to talk for weeks on end about how out of it Joe Biden is.”

Looking back at the last one-on-one debate between Biden and Bernie Sanders, Hume noted that Biden “did just fine.”

“Elderly people experiencing memory loss and other problems associated with age can go for periods, for hours at a time and be just fine,” he explained. “I don’t have any doubt Biden’s senile, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to show up tonight. I suspect he’ll be well prepped, he’ll be well briefed and anything can happen but I don’t think anybody ought to count on him having a bad night.”

Despite the fact that the 77-year-old Hume himself has been calling Biden senile for months, even telling Carlson back in April that he’s experienced the “same kind of memory problems,” he actually faulted Trump and his surrogates for “setting the expectations so low that if he comes out and doesn’t drool and gets through everything pretty well, that could end up being quite a boost for him.”

“That’s a very smart point, I think,” Carlson replied.