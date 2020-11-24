Fox News Pundit Slams ‘Disastrous Weekend’ for Trump Legal Team: ‘Great Venezuelan Conspiracy’ Didn't Work

Trump-supporting Fox News contributor Byron York spoke rather bluntly Monday night about President Donald Trump’s dwindling legal efforts to overturn his election loss, pointing out that Trump’s legal team had a “disastrous weekend” and the legal challenges are clearly “winding down.”

Earlier in the day, General Services Administrator Emily Murphy finally acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden as the “apparent winner” and began the formal transition process to the Biden-Harris administration. The president said he recommended Murphy to “do what needs to done with regard to initial protocols” while insisting his own legal battles will go on.

“Our case STRONGLY continues,” he tweeted. “We will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!”

A growing number of Trump’s allies, however, have come to grips with the realization that the president’s legal team has not provided a scintilla of evidence to support baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

During a panel discussion on Monday evening, Fox News anchor Bret Baier noted that even Rush Limbaugh, who just days ago was praising the Trump legal team’s conspiracy about corrupt software stealing millions of Trump votes, had reversed course and grown frustrated with the lack of progress.

“It’s been a pretty disastrous weekend for the Trump legal team,” York observed. “First of all, on Saturday, they lost their big case in Pennsylvania for a number of reasons. The biggest being that they were pointing out a couple of relatively small problems and then asking that the certification of the whole state, close to seven million voters, just be stopped.”

Adding that appealing the verdict isn’t going to work either, the Washington Examiner columnist then ran down the entire drama surrounding now-former Trump attorney Sidney Powell’s bizarre theory in which she alleged the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez worked in conjunction with liberal philanthropist George Soros, China, communist money, and a voting machine company to swing the election for Biden.

Pointing out that the Trump campaign cut ties with Powell after a disastrous Newsmax interview in which she posited more baseless allegations—this time accusing Georgia’s Republican governor of accepting bribes in a vote-stealing scheme—York reminded viewers that Trump’s lawyers “had presented her on Thursday as a member of the legal team.”

“So the big picture here is this legal effort is winding down,” he concluded. “They’ve exhausted most of their possibilities. This Hail Mary pass of the great Venezuelan conspiracy is not going to work. And what you saw today with the GSA action, plus the problems with the legal team, indicates that this challenge overall is winding down.”