Fox News Reporter Publicly Rebukes Tucker Carlson: ‘White Supremacy Is Real’

Three days after Fox News host Tucker Carlson declared on-air that white supremacy is a “hoax,” his colleague, Fox News reporter Cristina Corbin, tweeted out a rebuke of the primetime star’s comments, noting that his views do not represent hers.

“White supremacy is real, as evidenced by fact,” she wrote on Friday. “Claims that it is a ‘hoax’ do not represent my views.”

Corbin is currently listed on Fox News’ website as “an investigative reporter and producer based in New York.” Her bio page was still active as of this article’s publication. Her most recent article with Fox News, a report on Canadian murder suspects, was published on July 31.

Corbin’s public pushback on Carlson is reminiscent of another recent episode in which a lower-level Fox News employee publicly took a stand against a right-wing host on the network.

Back in March, after weekend host Jeanine Pirro drew outrage for suggesting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) didn’t believe in the Constitution because she wears a hijab, several Fox employees publicly blasted the pro-Trump host. Pirro would inevitably be suspended for two weeks for her on-air comments.

During his Tuesday night broadcast, Carlson dismissed the notion that white supremacy is an “real problem in America,” calling concerns about it a “hoax” and a “conspiracy theory” despite this past weekend’s mass shooting in El Paso before which the shooter allegedly posted a white-supremacist manifesto targeting Hispanic immigrants. Carlson’s remarks were swiftly met with outrage and backlash, prompting renewed calls for advertisers to drop his show and for Fox News to fire the conservative host.

The network has yet to give any official comment or statement on Carlson’s inflammatory remarks. The primetime host, meanwhile, announced Wednesday that he will be on vacation until Aug. 19. Fox News quickly noted that Carlson’s break was pre-planned, though—perhaps coincidentally—there has long been a pattern of other Fox hosts taking “pre-planned” vacations following controversy over their on-air comments.

Fox News did not immediately respond to request for comment on Corbin’s tweet about Carlson.