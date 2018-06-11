Fox News’ Shep Smith Snarks at Trump’s Trudeau Feud: ‘Maybe We Need a Northern Wall’

At least one Fox News personality seems to find President Donald Trump’s rhetorical war against Canada laughable.

“The United States and Canada are in a fight, obviously,” Shepard Smith deadpanned Monday afternoon on Fox.

As the anchor laid out, Trump has accused Trudeau of making “false statements” and an administration official went so far as to say, “There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump, and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door,” referring to the Canadian prime minister.

“Our biggest trading partner in all the world, our best friend from way back in World War II and every time in between, Canada” Smith added, laughing for a moment before dropping this suggestion: “Maybe we need a Northern wall.”

Smith has long stood out as one of the few prominent Fox News hosts willing to criticize President Trump in any way, calling him out for telling “lie after lie” and countering the “baseless” conspiracy theories that take hold on the network’s primetime shows.

Later on Monday’s broadcast, Smith said that Trump has “has been kicking allies in the teeth” his whole presidency,” adding, “This is not a new thing.” And on the Republican Party’s silence in response to Trump’s behavior at the G7, Smith said, “Crickets are noisy compared to them at the moment.”