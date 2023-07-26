Fox News Staffer Posts Antisemitic Comments on TikTok: Report
Fox News Digital production assistant Matteo Cina recently posted several antisemitic remarks on his TikTok page, according to liberal media watchdog Media Matters. After posting a video in which he defended Florida’s new school curriculum that teaches Black people may have benefited from slavery, Cina replied to commenters by justifying “Jewish stereotypes” and claiming they contributed to the Holocaust. “[I]t is hard to talk about the Holocaust and rising [antisemitism] without discussing Jewish presence in banking,” he wrote in one reply. In another comment, he peddled the antisemitic trope that “Jews control the financial sector.” Before joining Fox News last year, Cina was a writer for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and a deputy comms director for Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL). This latest headache for Fox comes amid internal grumblings over network star Greg Gutfeld’s recent claim that Jewish people “had to be useful” in order to survive the Holocaust. The White House condemned the remarks as “dangerous” while the Auschwitz Museum called it an “oversimplification” of history. Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.