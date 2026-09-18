SHOWTIME Fox News Star Teases New Job for Karoline Leavitt The former White House press secretary has not been replaced since her shock departure.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity has suggested that Karoline Leavitt could launch her own news network show after stepping down as White House press secretary.

Leavitt, who has not been replaced after leaving the White House at the end of last month, appeared on Hannity’s eponymous show Thursday to offer her usual fawning praise of President Donald Trump.

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At the end of the interview, Hannity teased Leavitt’s potential next career move following her sudden departure.

“How does it sound, The Briefing With Karoline Leavitt? How do you like the sound of that?” Hannity asked.

Karoline Leavitt still regularly appears on Fox News for softball interviews, even after leaving the White House. Fox News

Hannity was referencing MS NOW’s primetime show The Briefing With Jen Psaki, hosted by former President Joe Biden’s first White House press secretary, who left the role in May 2022.

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“Well, Sean, we have had our segment before, you and me. I will continue to join your show anytime you want, that’s for sure,” Leavitt replied. “But thank you.”

Leavitt, 28, sent shockwaves through D.C. when it was revealed that she would be stepping down as White House press secretary to spend more time with her family following the birth of her second child in May with her 60-year-old husband.

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“The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy and attention required of the White House press secretary—and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life,” she said at the time.

Donald Trump said Leavitt leaving her role as White House press secretary was a “decision I totally understand and respect.” Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Leavitt’s departure was so sudden that no one was lined up to replace her, and Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and even Attorney General Todd Blanche have since stepped in to temporarily serve as Trump’s top spokesperson.

Her announcement arrived after it was revealed that Trump left behind several leading administration figures on Air Force One after the president was told of a credible Iranian assassination threat.

Trump secretly fled via a catering truck to board a decoy plane, Air Force C-32A, bringing his favorite White House aide, Natalie Harp, along too.

Leavitt, who was not on Air Force One at the time, has since returned to work on the president’s MAGA Inc. super PAC, where she previously served as a spokesperson before joining Trump’s 2024 campaign.

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