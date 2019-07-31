Fox News Trolls CNN Democratic Debate With Praise for John Delaney, Marianne Williamson

“People are gonna think that I’m trolling but compared to what else is up on this stage I think Marianne Williamson is actually winning this thing,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about halfway through the first of two CNN Democratic debates on Tuesday night. “This is amazing. No question she seems to be drawing the biggest applause of the night.”

Moments later, nearly an hour before the debate actually ended, Williamson was getting similar praise on Fox News. And there was no question that it was trolling.

“I’ve got to tell you something, Laura,” Mike Huckabee told host Laura Ingraham. “Let me go out on a limb here. I think I may end up abandoning President Trump this next election cycle. I’m going to stand with Marianne. I mean, she captured me tonight.”

“I lit a candle. I stroked a crystal,” he continued, belaboring the joke. “I sat back and decided to take a yoga pose and chant. Because I could feel the love.”

Ingraham and the rest of her Fox News panel were more enamored by another longshot Democratic candidate: former Congressman John Delaney.

Calling Delaney a “super-smart guy,” Ingraham said he “hit it out of the park” when he pushed back on the “pie-in-the-sky” ideas of the progressive candidates who actually have a chance of winning the Democratic nomination.

“What in the heck is he doing on that stage with those people?” Huckabee said. “He’s not a Trump fan or anything like that but he’s clearly not in sync with the rest of the Democratic field or the rest of the Democratic Party.”

Rudy Giuliani, who appeared to be checking his phone during the clip Ingraham played, took things even further. “Delaney has no chance,” he admitted. “But he helped us a lot tonight by cornerning them.”

It was left unclear whether “us” was referring to the Trump administration, Fox News or both.